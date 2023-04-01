British welterweight Conor Benn claims to be cleared by UKAD for doping violation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Welterweight - Men
  4. British welterweight Conor Benn claims to be cleared by UKAD for doping violation
British welterweight Conor Benn claims to be cleared by UKAD for doping violation
Conor Benn pictured in October 2022
Conor Benn pictured in October 2022
Reuters
British welterweight Conor Benn (26) on Friday said he is free to resume his boxing career after being cleared by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) following an investigation into two failed voluntary drugs tests last year.

Benn was scheduled to take on Chris Eubank Jr last October in London in a much-hyped fight between the sons of two former arch-rivals but it was called off after he returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

He was subsequently cleared of intentional doping by the WBC boxing body, which said a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests, but was provisionally suspended by UKAD in April.

"Today marks the end of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent of any wrongdoing," the son of former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn said in a statement on social media.

"After a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and UKAD, I have now been vindicated for the second time. Hopefully, the public and various Members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through.

"The UKAD process has now formally ended, and I remain free to fight. Naturally, I am pleased that I can now put this behind me once and for all."

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn also announced that Benn had been cleared, saying in a video on Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel: "The nightmare, the chapter, is over. He can get back to his career.

"I hope everybody now can support the fact that he's gone through absolutely every process that was ever asked of him. He's done it all and it's over."

UKAD did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Benn was removed from the WBC's world rankings this month, with the body's president Mauricio Sulaiman telling Sky Sports that the boxer was dropped due to a 15-month period of inactivity.

Benn can have his status in the rankings reinstated following an appeal process.

Mentions
BoxingCombat SportsBenn ConorEubank ChrisBenn NigelWelterweight - Men
Related Articles
Sports court rejects IBA appeal while IOC condemn leadership language
Don King says Broner's resilience reminds him of Muhammad Ali
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
Show more
Boxing
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face former UFC title-holder Francis Ngannou
Joshua set for Whyte rematch at London's O2 Arena in August as his comeback continues
Oleksandr Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois
Marshall victorious in Manchester to claim undisputed crown
Canelo Alvarez to fight Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas in September 'undisputed' clash
International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC
Regis Prograis defeats Danielito Zorrilla to keep world light welterweight title
IOC set to strip International Boxing Association of recognition
Eddie Hearn says no contract has been sent from Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua bout
Tyson Fury sends contract to Anthony Joshua for Wembley showdown in September
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |