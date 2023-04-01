Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
Profimedia
While a unification bout at Wembley against Tyson Fury is no longer on the cards, Oleksandr Usyk (36) could still compete under the lights after swapping his boxing gloves for football boots and signing a contract with Ukrainian club Polissya.

Heavyweight champion Usyk, who trained as a footballer with Ukraine's Tavriya Simferopol as a teenager before switching to boxing, on Wednesday signed a one-year "agreement on football cooperation" with the club and will wear the number 17 shirt.

Usyk previously made a substitute appearance for Polissya in a friendly match last year.

Polissya will play in the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2023-24 season after earning promotion with a first-placed finish in last season's second-tier Ukrainian First League.

"I respect and am proud of this man. His attitude to training is a great example for the Polissia team," Polissya president Gennadiy Butkevych said in a statement on Thursday.

Usyk will next enter the boxing ring at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 26th, where he will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles against Britain's Daniel Dubois.

Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.

Mentions
FootballBoxingUsyk OleksandrDubois DanielPolissya Horodnytsia
Related Articles
Oleksandr Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois
Joshua set for Whyte rematch at London's O2 Arena in August as his comeback continues
Tyson Fury sends contract to Anthony Joshua for Wembley showdown in September
Show more
Football
Australia captain Sam Kerr ruled out of two games at World Cup with injury
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Cherries sign teenager Kerkez
Updated
Women's World Cup Group H preview: Two-time winners Germany a real threat
Putellas returns to lead fractured Spain squad, Sinclair looks to leave her mark
Home fans made the difference in upset win, says New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Updated
Norway 'devastated' by shock defeat to New Zealand, says forward Graham Hansen
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
From humble beginnings to European glory, will Geyse's rise continue at World Cup?
Updated
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Cherries sign teenager Kerkez
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |