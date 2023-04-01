Joshua set for Whyte rematch at London's O2 Arena in August as his comeback continues

Reuters
Former world champion Anthony Joshua (33) and fellow British heavyweight Dilian Whyte (35) will meet on Aug. 12 at London's O2 Arena in a rematch of their 2015 bout at the same venue, promoters Matchroom said on Thursday.

Joshua knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their British and Commonwealth title clash in December 2015, avenging a loss he suffered when the pair fought as amateurs.

The 33-year-old beat American Jermaine Franklin on points in April, his first win in more than two years after back-to-back defeats to Ukraine's unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"I've been clear that my plan is to be active this year," Joshua said. "I'll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business."

Whyte also beat Franklin last November after losing his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in April 2022.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the London O2 and going to war," Whyte said. "It's 1-1, so this is the decider."

