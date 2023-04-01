Oleksandr Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk last fought against Anthony Joshua in 2022, winning on points

Oleksandr Usyk (36) will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on Britain's Daniel Dubois (25) at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 26th, the Ukrainian said on Thursday.

Usyk had been expected to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34) in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Dubois is the WBA (Regular) heavyweight belt holder and mandatory challenger while Usyk is the WBA (Super) champion.

Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.