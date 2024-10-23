Bodo/Glimt secure dramatic last-gasp victory over Braga in Europa League

Villads Nielsen’s last-gasp winner with the final kick of the game, secured all three points for Bodo/Glimt against Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Braga as they triumphed 2-1 in their UEFA Europa League (UEL) encounter.

Glimt travelled to Portugal looking to further compound Braga’s European home woes – the Arsenalistas had lost five of their past six matches at their own ground before kick-off – and the Norwegian outfit’s 3-2 victory over Porto on the opening matchday of this UEL term will have given them the confidence to prevail once more.

Early on, though, it was Braga who looked the more threatening, with Roger Fernandes twice forcing Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin into action from outside the area. However, the 29-year-old was equal to both efforts.

At the other end, Philip Zinckernagel was the danger man. His initial efforts were more wayward, but his free-kick shortly before the interval struck the crossbar.

All in all, while the first half was not lacking in intensity and endeavour, neither team could be overly disappointed with the score still being level at half-time.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, however, the visitors broke the deadlock via a moment of individual quality. As the ball fell his way on the edge of the area, Hakon Evjen produced a stunning, deft flick to beat a home defender before firing a low drive into the bottom corner.

If anybody was going to restore parity for Braga, Fernandes seemed the most likely, and the winger almost curled in from distance only to be denied by Khaikin.

Match stats Flashscore

Zinckernagel could have given his team extra breathing space shortly after as Glimt countered, but his dithering in possession allowed Braga shot-stopper Matheus to gather the ball at his feet.

In the end, Carlos Carvalhal’s men did get back on level terms, albeit through an unlikely source. While Khaikin got to Bruma’s attempt, he could only parry it to Sikou Niakate’s feet, and the centre-back duly obliged by tapping into an empty net.

Remarkably, though, the Frenchman would go from hero to zero in the space of 180 seconds. He almost immediately picked up a yellow card for a foul, and as the Norwegian champions looked to strike on the break, Niakate hauled down Sondre Brunstad Fet from behind to earn a deserved red card.

Nevertheless, despite the numerical advantage, Glimt hardly controlled proceedings for the remaining 20 minutes, with both teams having half-chances.

However, right at the death, Nielsen flicked Patrick Berg’s corner beyond Matheus to send the travelling contingent into raptures with his first goal for the club.

Kjetil Knutsen’s charges will be delighted with a win that leaves them with a healthy seven points after three matchdays and unbeaten in their past 19 games in all competitions.

Braga, meanwhile, will know that their own haul of three points leaves them in an unfavourable position as they look to advance to the knockout stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nikita Khaikin (Bodo/Glimt)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.