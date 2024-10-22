Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win

We are at round three of the new Champions League format as the league phase starts to take shape. With Europe's best clubs all in action, there are a host of must-watch games over the next two evenings including a clash between two of the very best!

Thursday, October 24th

22:55 CET - And that is it from another week of European football - I hope you enjoyed the ride as much as I did covering it.

22:53 CET - Lazio have added a second goal through Gustav Isaksen to make sure of victory!

22:37 CET - And Rangers have added a fourth goal in Scotland.

22:36 CET - Over in Portugal, Porto have got the security goal they were looking for as Samu has given them a 2-0 lead.

22:35 CET - The evening keeps getting better for the Turkish clubs as Besikitas take the lead in Lyon through Gedson Fernandes.

22:22 CET - Vaclav Cerny has added a third goal for Rangers at the Ibrox and they are heading to a comfortable three points.

22:18 CET - Over in London, Spurs have taken the lead through the returning Richarlison from the penalty spot.

22:10 CET - Well it had been coming! Fenerbahce are level against Manchester United after Youssef En Nesyri got his head onto a long ball over the top and guided his header into the top corner. Game on.

Manchester United have not kicked on at all since taking the lead and the marking off the ball was so poor for that goal.

21:52 CET - It is half time from around Europe, and you can check out the Europa League scores below.

21:47 CET - Right on the stroke of half time, Porto have scored against Hoffenheim, with Tiago Djalo the man to put them 1-0 up.

21:35 CET - EURO 2024 star Nico Williams has scored to give Athletic Club the lead against Slavia Prague.

21:25 CET - Another Turkish side are also trailing, with Alexandre Lacazette putting Lyon a goal up against Besiktas. No! That goal has been ruled out thanks to VAR! Still 0-0.

21:16 CET - Manchester United have taken the lead at Fenerbahce, with Christian Eriksen scoring a fabulous goal for the away side on the counter-attack!

21:02 CET - And we are underway in the final set of matches of the week!

20:53 CET - There is around seven minutes time before the final matches of the European week kick off, and the big team news comes from Fenerbahce vs Manchester United. Former United duo Fred and Sofyan Amrabat start in midfield for the Turkish outfit, while, bizarrely, right-back Noussair Mazraoui starts in midfield for the Red Devils.

20:46 CET - It is full-time from around the early European kick-offs, with Chelsea, Roma, Frankfurt, Real Sociedad and Ajax all claiming wins. However, Nice suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

20:29 CET - Maccabi Tel Aviv have cut the deficit in half against Real Sociedad, and will have around 10 minutes to try and make the game 2-2.

20:21 CET - Frankfurt have finally scored against Latvian side RFS, going 1-0 up. Over in Qarabag, Ajax have scored two quick goals to make it 3-0.

20:19 CET - Fiorentina have retaken the lead against St. Gallan in a thrilling match, with Jonathan Ikone scoring the goal.

20:10 CET - Well just minutes later, St. Gallan have equalised against Fiorentina!

20:06 CET - Fiorentina have turned the match around against St. Gallan, and are now 2-1 up. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have doubled their lead against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

20:04 CET - And it is 4-0 to Chelsea, with Christopher Nkunku bagging from the spot. An easy evening in the office for the Blues.

20:00 CET - A second of the evening for Joao Felix and Chelsea are cruising to a comfortable victory in the Conference League.

19:54 CET - Chelsea have doubled their lead within four minutes of the restart in Greece, and it's a much-needed goal for Mykhailo Mudryk to give the Blues some breathing space against Panathinaikos.

19:40 CET - In the Conference League at half-time, Chelsea lead Panathinaikos thanks to Joao Felix's well-taken goal while Fiorentina are behind against St. Gallen.

19:35 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in tonight's first set of Europa League fixtures! It's been a positive evening so far for Roma, Ajax and Real Sociedad.

19:27 CET - Ajax have finally broken the deadlock against 10-man Qarabag, with Kenneth Taylor slotting the Dutch side into the lead.

19:16 CET - Chelsea have netted the opener in their Conference League clash against Panathinaikos, and it's Joao Felix with the goal - his second of the season.

19:08 CET - A couple of notable goals have been scored in the Europa League, with Jon Pacheco giving Real Sociedad an early lead at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Artem Dovbyk firing Roma in front from the spot at home to Dynamo Kyiv.

19:00 CET - Adama Traore has scored the first goal of the day in the Europa League to give Ferencvaros a shock lead at home to Nice.

18:45 CET - The first Europa League and Conference League matches of the evening are underway!

17:55 CET - The lineups are in for the first set of matches in the Europa League and AS Roma have rested some key players for their game, including Paulo Dybala.

16:20 CET - After two blockbuster nights of Champions League football, focus turns to the Europa and Conferences League this evening. Manchester United, Tottenham and Porto headline the late kick-offs but there is plenty to look forward to in the early games.

Headlining the 18:45 CET games is Roma, they host Dynamo Kyiv and are searching for their first win of the Europa League campaign.

Real Sociedad and Ajax are also both in action in the first set of Europa League games and Chelsea play in the Conference League.

Wednesday, October 23rd

23:57 CET - It is all over in the Champions League this week! The big result comes from Barcelona stunning Bayern Munich to win 4-1!

