Brazil teenager Endrick gets first call up for World Cup qualifiers

Endrick is joining Real Madrid in the summer
Endrick is joining Real Madrid in the summer
Reuters
Brazil have called up five players for the first time including Palmeiras' teenage prodigy Endrick (17) for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and leaders Argentina in the squad announced by interim coach Fernando Diniz on Monday.

Endrick, who will join Real Madrid when he turns 18 in July, joins Douglas Luiz, Pepe, Joao Pedro and Paulinho for the first time for Brazil's trip to Colombia on Nov. 16 and the home game against world champions Argentina five days later.

"These matches are difficult. Argentina are the last world champions, they have one of the best players in history and other great footballers," Diniz said referring to Lionel Messi.

"Colombia is one of the teams of the last decades that has gained a lot of visibility on the world stage."

Brazil are third in the table, level on seven points with second-placed Uruguay and Venezuela in fourth behind Argentina on 12 points after four games. Colombia are fifth on six points.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Lucas Perri (Botafogo)

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Gabriel (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Renan Lodi (Olympique de Marseille)

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Douglas Luis (Aston Villa), Joelinton (Newcastle United), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion), Paulinho (Atletico Mineiro), Pepe (Porto), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius (Real Madrid)

Updated
Updated
