Sailing
News Paris 2024
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Sailing
  Britain's Aldridge wins women's kiteboarding gold after winning duel with France's Nolot

Britain's Aldridge wins women's kiteboarding gold after winning duel with France's Nolot

Eleanor Aldridge of Britain in action
Eleanor Aldridge of Britain in actionReuters
Britain's Ellie Aldridge won the first ever Olympic kiteboarding gold on Thursday, with Lauriane Nolot of France securing silver and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands the women's bronze.

Daniela Moroz of the United States came fourth in the first-to-three wins women's kiteboarding final, with winds holding up for the race on the Mediterranean off Marseille, in which the sailors reached speeds of more than 30 knots.

Aldridge had to overhaul Nolot, who went into the final with two wins under her belt thanks to her performance in the qualifying series, with the British kite sailor only having one.

Women's kiteboarding final result
Women's kiteboarding final resultFlashscore

She took control of the first final race to even up the points with Nolot after a fascinating duel with the Frenchwoman, and in the next race seized the initiative from the start, to lead the other kite boarders around the course.

The men's final has been postponed until Friday as the competitors were not able to start by the designated time.

Mentions
SailingOlympic Games
