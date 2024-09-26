Advertisement
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo

Alvarez was the hero for Atleti
Alvarez was the hero for Atleti
Celta Vigo’s winless streak against Atlético Madrid was stretched to 12 games, after a late Julián Álvarez strike secured a hard-fought 1-0 win for Diego Simeone’s side.

Not since December 2020 had Celta won four league games in succession on home soil, but that was their unlikely aim as they strolled out onto the Balaídos turf knowing a win could propel them into the top six.

And even if only La Liga giants Barça and Real Madrid had outscored the Galicians in La Liga coming into the game, Simeone’s unbeaten outfit weren’t about to make it easy for their counterparts, and fought every inch in a physical encounter.

A hungry Celta still saw the best of few first-half chances, however, with youngster Williot Swedberg skewing wide with ten minutes gone.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

It wasn’t until the half-hour mark that the game saw its next best opportunity, with Sky Blues forward Iago Aspas heading handsomely over the bar.

It was the club legend who came closest to opening the scoring with just a few minutes remaining before the interval, but Jan Oblak pulled out a wonderful stop low to his left to deny him.

No team had conceded fewer goals than Atleti in La Liga this season prior to tonight, but the likes of Aspas, Swedberg and newly-signed Borja Iglesias continued to press.

Not particularly phased all the same, Simeone played his hand and brought on his own summer signing Julián Álvarez, in an attempt to breathe life into a stale-looking frontline.

The change didn’t have the desired effect however, as Oblak was forced into a fine save from Iglesias’ header from six yards out just minutes later.

A clearly frustrated Simeone responded with a double change, which served to open the game up as Marcos Alonso was forced into action when he impressively shepherded Álvarez away from a through ball, just as he looked destined to score.

A tired-looking Atleti had continually struggled to hold attacking momentum, but went close to grabbing a goal with 10 minutes to go when Rodrigo Riquelme’s low drive was stopped impressively by Celta keeper Vicente Guaita.

Despite impressing throughout, Celta would suffer a cruel blow in the final minutes however, when Simeone’s plan finally came to fruition as Álvarez poked in Antoine Griezmann’s delicious inswinging cross to send the away fans into celebrations.

Atleti’s unbeaten run continues and their Argentine boss will be impressed with how his defence, and especially his goalkeeper Oblak, held out tonight before his side delivered the killer strike.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCelta VigoAtl. Madrid
