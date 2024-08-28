Conor Gallagher scores again but Atletico Madrid held by Rayo Vallecano

Atlético Madrid came from behind to draw 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, as Los Franjirrojos endured a 15th consecutive H2Hs against their neighbours without a win.

With the backdrop of a brilliant atmosphere at the Estadio de Vallecas, there was also a lively start on the pitch as Samuel Lino and Adri Embarba saw a shot apiece saved inside the opening five minutes.

While the hosts continued to look positive and the game flowed, Atleti came closest to finding an opening as the quarter-hour mark came and went with Augusto Batalla catching César Azpilicueta’s header and coming out to stop Julián Alvarez, who then smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Isi Palazón then won a free-kick but headed wide from Embarba’s pinpoint delivery, and the captain was left nervous when his lax pass resulted in Nahuel Molina racing up the pitch before eventually sending a tame shot straight at Batalla.

Los Franjirrojos were still controlling possession and had moments of their own, as blocks from Axel Witsel and Reinildo Mandava were required to block an effort from Pathé Ciss and Andrei Rațiu respectively.

Moments later, Rațiu drilled the ball across goal for it to be diverted into the net by Palazón for his first goal of the season. There was extra reason for concern from Diego Simeone as Azpilicueta was forced off through injury before half time.

Los Colchoneros’ manager made an attacking response to the first-half performance by introducing Antoine Griezmann and Ángel Correa ahead of the restart.

He was rewarded inside five minutes, as Alexander Sørloth did brilliantly to reach a through ball and create the space to tee up Conor Gallagher for the midfielder to stroke a shot into the bottom corner.

Batalla made sure he wasn’t beaten again and saved Ciss’ blushes following an awkward header back, then was equally decisive when palming away Alvarez’s powerful strike.

James Rodríguez was introduced but could only conjure a tame effort that Jan Oblak routinely dealt with, as Atleti took their unbeaten start to the campaign into its seventh match in all competitions – even if Correa’s late shot being saved forced them to settle for a third draw.

Rayo, meanwhile, proved again that they can hold their city’s more established sides having drawn both of their matches against Real Madrid last term.

