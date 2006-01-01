Memphis played in the Euros for the Dutch

Dutch striker Memphis Depay (30) is close to being announced as Corinthians' new signing, the websites MeuTimão, UOL and ge reported on Friday.

Free on the market after leaving Atletico Madrid, Depay has reportedly accepted the Brazilian club's offer and is expected to sign a contract until the end of 2026.

Corinthians are expected to spend around €11 million on wages and bonuses to sign the player for two seasons.

Of this amount, approximately €9 million must be paid by sponsor Esportes da Sorte, which may have its accounts blocked in court due to suspicions of money laundering.

According to ge, Depay will travel to Brazil "in the next few days" to carry out medical tests and be presented at the club.

The striker's staff and the club still need to sort out bureaucratic procedures to close the deal.

Depay was a starter on just 12 occasions in Madrid Profimedia

The club has until Monday, September 9th to register Memphis Depay for the Brasileirao and Copa do Brasil, and until the 13th to register him for the Copa Sudamericana.

If the deal materialises, the Dutchman will be Corinthians' 19th signing in 2024, even though the club owes more than two billion reais.

Free striker on the market

A product of PSV, Memphis - as he likes to be called - played at Euro 2024 for the Netherlands. His last game was on July 10th, in the Oranje's semi-final defeat to England.

Before ending his career with Atletico, he played for Manchester United, Lyon and Barcelona.

Memphis' recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Last season, the striker made 39 appearances for Atleti, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

Memphis played for the Dutch national team in the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, scoring three goals.

With 46 goals in total, he is the Netherlands' second top scorer behind Robin Van Persie.

Depay scored nine goals in 31 LaLiga games during his time at the Madrid club. With no room in Diego Simeone's team, the Dutchman didn't have his contract extended.