Correa nets stoppage-time winner to earn Atletico Madrid narrow win at Athletic Bilbao

A late goal from Angel Correa (29) was the difference maker as Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at Estadio de San Mames, taking Diego Simeone’s side to an impressive seven clean sheets in the league in their last nine matches.

Atletico came to the Basque Country protecting a four-match unbeaten away run, and that good form looked like continuing when a ricochet off Reinildo Mandava was not dealt with by either Inigo Lekue or Yeray Alvarez, allowing Julian Alvarez to bear down on goal.

However, as the Argentinian took aim, Yuri Berchiche made a superb block to keep the game goalless.

The home side dominated first-half possession, but failed to generate opportunities. In fact, neither side had a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, with Conor Gallagher’s 20-yard effort in the 40th minute curling just wide of Julen Agirrezabala’s post the closest either side came before HT.

Los Leones clearly set out to make up for their lack of first-half attacking intent, as they had the ball in the back of new Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso’s net inside 30 seconds of the restart.

However, Nico Williams’ goal was ruled out, as he was offside when his brother Inaki played the ball across goal. Either side of the hour mark, Iñaki was called into defensive action, blocking a Samuel Lino effort, before Nico had a penalty claim waved away as he tussled with Mandava.

The first official shot at goal arrived in the 67th minute and went the way of Ernesto Valverde’s men, as an Atlético clearance was chested down by Oihan Sancet, who let fly from 25 yards, but Musso palmed the powerful drive away.

Late on, Unai Gomez slalomed through the visitors’ defence, but no one was on hand to tap in his cutback as he drew the goalkeeper towards him.

That looked to be that, until the 93rd minute when Alexander Sorloth caught Iñigo Lekue in possession on the halfway line and slid the ball through to send Correa bearing down on goal.

He took the ball around the goalkeeper, and rolled the ball into an empty net to give Atlético the points and two wins over the Bilbao side in the same calendar year since 2018, who conceded at home against Simeone’s side for the first time in four matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)

