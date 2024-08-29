Atletico Madrid boss Simeone in tense mood before Athletic Bilbao clash

Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Simeone on the touchline
Simeone on the touchlineReuters
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was not in the mood to explain himself on Friday ahead of his side's LaLiga clash at Athletic Bilbao, in a press conference which lasted four minutes and 31 seconds.

Simeone answered only a few questions in a tense and curtailed briefing, giving vague short answers that said little about Atletico's slow start to the season.

Atletico made a big splash in Spain's summer transfer market having spent more than 200 million euros ($221 million) on reinforcing their squad with blockbuster signings like Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth.

But so far their game has been highly inconsistent.

After a disappointing draw in their debut at Villarreal, a commanding 3-0 victory over last year's surprise package Girona looked promising, but they crashed back to earth with a dour scoreless draw at home against promoted Espanyol on Wednesday.

"Game by game," Simeone said when questioned about the high expectations surrounding Atletico's revamped squad and what were his goals for the season.

"Since I arrived here 12 years ago, we try to compete in all competitions as best as we can."

Simeone was under fire from fans and pundits on Wednesday for substituting forward Alvarez and winger Samuel Lino at half-time and replacing Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth later on for defender Reinildo Mandava.

Atletico travel to Bilbao to face the team who knocked them out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage last season with a resounding 3-0 victory on their way to the trophy, and Atletico have won only one of their last seven visits to San Mames.

"Every time we play in Bilbao we know how difficult it is, a strong rival at home with their people, who have had their best years and are the cup champions," Simeone said ahead of Saturday's game.

"We predict a difficult match and that we have to take it to where we want it to be."

Atletico are fourth in the standings on five points after three games, four behind leaders Barcelona, while Athletic are on four points.

