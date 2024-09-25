Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Atletico focus on workload management ahead of Madrid derby

Atletico focus on workload management ahead of Madrid derby

Atletico face Celta Vigo on Thursday
Atletico face Celta Vigo on ThursdayREUTERS / Violeta Santos Moura
Atletico Madrid playing Celta Vigo on Thursday will give Diego Simeone's side two fewer days to rest before their derby against Real Madrid and the Argentine coach said they are working on reducing player workloads in training.

Real Madrid beat Alaves 3-2 on Tuesday to move up to second in LaLiga and had five days to prepare for the derby. Atletico travel to Celta Vigo looking to reduce the five-point gap to Real.

Simeone said central midfielder Koke did not train on Wednesday having played more minutes than any other player in the squad.

"We are trying to manage it in the best way possible. We have not changed much, trying to make the training sessions based on the players' workloads so that they arrive at the match in the best possible way," Simeone told reporters.

Packed schedules have been an ongoing concern in European football, especially with a recent run of injuries to high-profile players, including Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

"They are the ones who manage everything, all the rest of us are there to accompany (them), to try to manage. But the only ones who can create change are the footballers, because they are the ones who play," Simeone said.

Simeone backed his strikers Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez to come good with both new recruits having scored only one goal each this season.

"I have no doubt that with time and the partnerships that we will create, they will perform better. It is our job to make them feel better and it is their job to transmit to us those partnerships that are generated in football," Simeone said.

Atleti are fourth in the standings with 12 points after six games while Celta are ninth on nine points.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridCelta Vigo
Related Articles
Atletico coach Simeone optimistic despite another frustrating LaLiga draw
Conor Gallagher scores again but Atletico Madrid held by Rayo Vallecano
Perez leading new-look Villarreal charge against leaders Barcelona
Show more
Football
A flat Old Trafford and passionate away support: How Twente grabbed deserved Man Utd point
Erik ten Hag frustrated by costly mistake in Manchester United's draw with Twente
Hansi Flick says Barca still a work in progress despite great start to the season
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool
EFL round-up: Sterling nets first Arsenal goal, Liverpool crush West Ham
Lewandowski's early strike enough as Barcelona beat Getafe in LaLiga
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Eriksen's goal in vain as Manchester United draw with FC Twente in Europa League
Lazio put Dynamo Kyiv to the sword with emphatic first-half performance
OGC Nice and Real Sociedad share the spoils in tight Europa League encounter
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Bentancur nearly cried when apologising for remarks, says Tottenham's Son
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings