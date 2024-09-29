Advertisement
  Aspas scores late equaliser for Celta Vigo to frustrate struggling Girona in LaLiga

Aspas scores late equaliser for Celta Vigo to frustrate struggling Girona in LaLiga

Aspas played his 500th game for Celta Vigo the other day
Aspas played his 500th game for Celta Vigo the other day
Marking his 501st appearance for the club, Iago Aspas came to Celta Vigo’s rescue with a late equaliser against Girona, with the two sides playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Balaidos in LaLiga.

Having triumphed in just one of their last four La Liga games on the road, Girona were understandably eager to get off to a fast start. And the first chance of note came their way just four minutes in, when Yangel Herrera burst through on the angle but selfishly went for glory at the near post, enabling Vicente Guaita to block the effort.

There was more frustration soon after too, as Oriol Romeu was forced off injured and replaced by Donny van de Beek.

Celta began to settle after that switch, and Herrera was soon on hand to block a promising Ilaix Moriba effort from outside the box – one of several personal duels he won against the RB Leipzig loanee.

Girona’s possession-heavy approach made such opportunities scarce though, and it finally paid dividends for the visitors shortly before half-time, when Daley Blind crossed to the far post for Herrera to perfectly time a header across goal and into the net to register his maiden strike of the campaign.

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Any home fans hoping to see their club’s long-serving talisman Aspas enter the fray immediately after half-time were left disappointed.

But the hosts came close to an equaliser without his services, as a move forward saw Hugo Alvarez turn his man while level with the goalmouth, playing back the ball back for Iglesias for fire at goal.

Herrera was quick to block again though, keeping Girona on course for victory with another priceless intervention.

It was literally ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’ when Aspas finally made it onto the pitch, though there was no obvious change in momentum, as Girona soaked up the pressure with reasonable comfort.

The visitors' disciplined defending was eventually undone by a momentary lapse in concentration however, and they paid the ultimate price for leaving Aspas unattended.

A counter attack enabled Alvarez to maraud down the left flank and play in Williot Swedberg, who dragged the ball back to Aspas under pressure, Celta’s evergreen hero did the rest, firing into the bottom-left corner for a timely equaliser.

Celta ended the match strongly, though there wasn’t enough up front to complete the turnaround. A draw was arguably the fairest result, though it does neither side any particular favours.

Both remain mid-table, with Celta now victorious in just one of their last six league games, while it’s now no win in five overall for Girona.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yangel Herrera (Girona)

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Check out the full match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaYangel HerreraGironaIago AspasCelta Vigo
