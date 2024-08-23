Celta Vigo stay perfect after comeback victory over Valencia

RC Celta de Vigo made it back-to-back victories to start their La Liga campaign, coming from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos. Los Celestes have now gone unbeaten in their last eight home matches (W6, D2).

Valencia started their season with a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Barcelona, so Rubén Baraja’s side were looking to bounce back with a win against Celta.

However, that would be a big ask, given the fact they had failed to win any of the last three meetings between the two sides (D2, L1).

Nonetheless, the visitors started the game on the front foot, eventually taking the lead after 14 minutes via Diego López, whose downward header beat Ivàn Villar following Rafa Mir’s looping overhead kick inside the six-yard box.

Los Ches’ lead was short-lived though, with Celta equalising just nine minutes later when Iago Aspas’ cross was sensationally volleyed into the roof of the net by Oscar Mingueza at the back-post, leaving Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance.

The home side's turnaround was completed just five minutes later, as Mingueza and Aspas swapped roles, with the veteran forward keeping his cool to bury a shot in the bottom-left corner.

The game looked to be slipping away from Valencia when Hugo Duro gave away a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time after handling the ball. Aspas stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Mamardashvili got down low to save the Spaniard’s effort.

Celta continued to threaten after the restart as Carlos Dominguez’s header from a Damian Rodríguez corner flew narrowly over the bar. Yet that didn’t seem to affect the mood of the home side, as they extended their lead on the hour mark, with the goal coming courtesy of Fran Beltran’s rifled volley into the top-right corner from the edge of the box.

With the final whistle approaching, the visitors almost pulled a goal back when Rafa Mir met a cross in the six-yard box, heading onto the right post as Valencia’s hopes faded. Ultimately, Celta managed to hold on to secure another victory and put themselves top of the LaLiga standings ahead of the upcoming weekend’s fixtures.

Meanwhile, Valencia will have to wait to get their first points of the season, but luckily that opportunity will come around quickly, with Baraja’s side playing Atletico Club on Wednesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Oscar Mingueza (RC Celta de Vigo)

