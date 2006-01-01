Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
  Badminton
  2. Badminton
  Chinese pair thrash South Koreans to bag badminton mixed doubles gold

Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong celebrate gold medal
Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong celebrate gold medalReuters
China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong demolished South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8 21-11 to win the Olympic badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

Surrounded by a sea of bright red Chinese flags in the crowd, Zheng knelt on the court and screamed with his arms outstretched while Yaqiong collapsed to the ground before running into her coach's arms as they celebrated victory.

Japan's Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe took the bronze by beating South Korea's Chae Yu-jung and Seo Seung-jae.

The battle for bronze was tight before Watanabe and Higashino pulled clear in the first game, going on to win 21-13 22-20.

Mentions
BadmintonOlympic Games
Badminton
EXCLUSIVE: Africa's badminton king Opeyori reveals motivation to make Olympic history
China to host Badminton World Tour finals in December after two-year break
