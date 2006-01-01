Advertisement
  3. Morocco cruise past USA in dominant display to secure semi-final spot

Hakimi celebrates goal
Hakimi celebrates goalAFP
Morocco produced a dominant display in their quarter-final clash against the USA to record a commanding 4-0 victory in Paris, keeping their hopes alive of becoming Olympic medalists for the first time in the men’s football tournament.

After topping a group that featured Argentina, a confident Morocco side made a purposeful start to proceedings. Villarreal’s Ilias Akhomach forced Patrick Schulte into a smart stop inside the opening 15 minutes after his teammates had worked the space with a well-worked short corner routine.

As the contest drifted towards the half-hour, Morocco’s early pressure finally told when Nathan Harriel gave away a penalty for kicking through Soufiane Rahimi

The Al Ain forward quickly picked himself up to register his fifth goal of the tournament with a composed penalty into the bottom corner.

Following a difficult first period, the Stars and Stripes knew they needed to improve if they were to reach their first Olympic semi-final since 2000. USA boss Marko Mitrovic would have been encouraged and frustrated in equal measure when his side carved a golden chance just before the hour mark.

Walker Zimmerman nodded a lofted cross into the path of his centre-back partner Miles Robinson, who could only send his left-foot strike harmlessly wide from a promising position.

It ultimately proved to be a costly miss as Morocco attacked down the left flank to double their lead just minutes later. Bilal El Khannouss and Abde Ezzalzouli combined to allow the latter to drive into space, before teeing up Akhomach for a first-time finish at the near post.

With momentum firmly back in their favour, the Atlas Lions quickly added a third through Achraf Hakimi

After winning possession on the halfway line, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back drove towards the edge of the box, before producing a precise strike on his home patch at the Parc des Princes.

There was still time left for El Mehdi Maouhoub to dispatch a late penalty to apply the finishing touches to a dominant display.

 Morocco can now look forward to a semi-final clash against Japan or Spain, while the USA will begin planning for their home Olympics in 2028.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ilias Akhomach (Morocco)

Check out the match stats here

