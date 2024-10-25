Advertisement
  3. Chris Hoy has 'deep resolve' to find positives from cancer diagnosis

Chris Hoy has 'deep resolve' to find positives from cancer diagnosis

AFP
Hoy has written a book about how he has processed his diagnosis
Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy (48) said he is hoping to make a positive impact from his terminal cancer diagnosis after it sparked a surge in men seeking advice.

Britain's most successful Olympian revealed his prognosis at the weekend, after announcing in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoy explained he had initially shrugged off pain in his shoulder as an injury caused by exertions in the gym.

However, a scan revealed primary cancer in his prostate which metastasised to his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and ribs.

"I now have a deep resolve to turn this incredibly difficult diagnosis into something more positive," Hoy said in a video posted on Instagram.

"I understand that there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice in prostate cancer in the last few days and that's been a huge comfort to us to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing."

Hoy also revealed he has written a book which catalogues how he and his family processed the news and find hope to keep pushing on.

His wife described the former track cyclist as a "real life superhero" for the impact his openness about the illness could have on others.

"I've been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven fold and that Chris's story is likely to save countless lives. This takes my breath away," Sarra Hoy posted on Instagram.

"Watching him on the BBC at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity and humility.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again - he truly is my real life superhero."

