Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Track cycling
  3. Lavreysen notches record-extending 16th gold at track cycling worlds

Lavreysen notches record-extending 16th gold at track cycling worlds

Silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (left) and gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen celebrate after the men's sprint
Silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (left) and gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen celebrate after the men's sprintJonathan Nackstrand / AFP
Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen (27) on Sunday won a sixth consecutive men's sprint gold to bring his tally to a record-extending 16 world championship track titles.

Lavreysen added to the men's one-kilometre time trial and team sprint gold medals won earlier this week.

Untouchable in the sprint, the five-time defending champion won the main event on Sunday to hammer home his dominance on the final day of competition at Ballerup in the suburbs of Copenhagen.

He easily beat compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland with whom he won the team sprint on Wednesday. Japan's Kaiya Ota was third.

Lavreysen this week overtook France's Arnaud Tournant's 14 world championship titles between 1997 and 2008.

The king of sprinting now has six world team sprint titles, six individual sprint gold, three in the keirin and one in the one-kilometre time trial.

The five-time Olympic champion's next big goal remains Los Angeles 2028, where he aims to beat British rider Jason Kenny's record of seven Olympic titles.

In the women's event, home hope Julie Leth, competing in the very last race of her career, struck gold amid an electric atmosphere in a packed velodrome.

The 32-year-old, winner of the Madison on Saturday, won the points race ahead of Belgian star Lotte Kopecky and Ireland's Lara Gillespie.

Japan's Mina Sato beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to win the women's Keirin with Britain's Katy Marchant third.

Mentions
Track cyclingHarrie Lavreysen
Related Articles
Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals he has terminal cancer
Italy's Jonathan Milan sets individual pursuit world record to win World Championship
Flying Dutchman Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world cycling track title
Track cycling
Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen wins gold in men's keirin to complete Olympic hat-trick
Lavreysen wins track cycling sprint gold for Netherlands, Italy win women's madison
New Zealand's Andrews powers to women's keirin gold ahead of Netherlands' van de Wouw
Australia edge out Britain in team pursuit thriller after Lavreysen sets sprint record
Olympic Highlights Day 12: Volleyball giants meet for final spot, records to tumble on track
Netherlands win gold in stunning men's team sprint, breaking world record
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma facing Inter in blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings