England's Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. England's Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after World Cup
England's Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after World Cup
Updated
England's Ben Stokes in action
England's Ben Stokes in action
Reuters
Ben Stokes (32) will undergo surgery on a troublesome knee after the World Cup, the all-rounder and test captain said on Friday.

Stokes has not been bowling regularly because of the injury but expects to return in time for England's five-test tour of India, which begins on January 25.

"I'll be fine for the test series in India. But yes, I am having surgery after the World Cup," Stokes told reporters ahead of Saturday's World Cup game against Australia in Ahmedabad.

"Not bowling makes it seem a lot longer than what it normally is. But over the last 18 months, it's been 'will I, won't I?'

"It's probably the first time since I've had this knee issue where it's been quite clear that I'm not going to be bowling."

England have had a World Cup campaign to forget in India as the defending champions sit bottom of the standings with only one win in six games.

They also have the worst net run rate, making qualification for the semi-finals next to impossible unless they win the rest of their games convincingly and hope other results go their way.

"We've had a disastrous World Cup and there's no point sugar-coating that because it's the truth. But we know these last three games, for us, we've got a lot to play for," Stokes said.

"I think the biggest thing that we've got to play for is obviously the pride of what it is to put the Three Lions on your chest, walking out on to the field every time is a very special occasion and something that we value very highly."

When asked why England had underperformed at the tournament, Stokes said they failed to take control of games but apart from that the team could not quite put a finger on what went wrong.

"The problem is that we've been crap..." Stokes added. Every opportunity that we've had in front of us where we feel like we can take control of the game, the opposition's managed to get it back towards them.

"We've been nowhere near good enough to be able to compete in a World Cup, which has been incredibly disappointing because we know we're so, so much better than what we've shown out here.

"If we knew what had gone wrong, we would have been able to fix it. But unfortunately, we don't. It's one of those tournaments where it's just been a disaster."

Mentions
CricketStokes BenEnglandICC World Cup
Related Articles
England's World Cup defence in tatters after big defeat to South Africa
South Africa wary of Ben Stokes 'x-factor' in crucial World Cup showdown
Buttler backs England to bounce back from stuttering start against South Africa
Show more
Cricket
Saudi Arabia reportedly eyes stake in $30billion Indian Premier League
New Zealand's Matt Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Kyle Jamieson
Updated
Pakistan's Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand
Sri Lanka eye Champions Trophy qualification after mauling by India
Cummins confident Australia can deal with Maxwell, Marsh absence
No rocket science, just rhythm as Mohammed Shami helps India soar
England better 'man for man' than Australia, says defiant Joe Root
India 'got lucky' with Sri Lanka's decision to field, says batsman Iyer after huge win
India rout sorry Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot
Most Read
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Sabalenka vs Rybakina WTA Finals suspended until Friday due to rain
Derby Week: A classic in Ukraine and one of the few joys in a country decimated by war
Colombian ELN rebels say Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father to be freed

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings