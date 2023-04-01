ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation
ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation
ICC General Manager Wasim Khan
ICC General Manager Wasim Khan
Profimedia
Senior International Cricket Council (ICC) officials have travelled to Pakistan to secure the country's participation in this year's 50-overs World Cup in India which has been in doubt for political reasons.

Bilateral cricket has been a casualty of the soured relations between India and Pakistan over the last decade and the neighbours play each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues.

India have declined to tour Pakistan for September's Asia Cup and want the entire tournament be held in a neutral country, which has prompted a tit-for-tat response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Its chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters this month there was a "very real possibility" of Pakistan boycotting the World Cup in India should PCB's proposal to stage at least some Asia Cup matches on home soil not be accepted.

The PCB said in a statement ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice would arrive in Lahore on Tuesday to meet Sethi and others cricket officials during their two-day visit.

"That's something that's obviously ongoing at the moment," ICC General Manager Wasim Khan told a virtual press conference on Monday when asked about Pakistan's participation in the World Cup.

"Geoff Allardice, our CEO, and Greg are in Pakistan at the moment discussing a number of areas with the PCB hierarchy.

"But that's certainly up to the two countries and the hierarchy within the ICC to discuss them and come to some conclusions," added former PCB CEO Khan.

Indian board secretary Jay Shah heads the Asian Cricket Council, which is likely to reveal the Asia Cup dates and venue this week.

Dates and venues for the World Cup, to be played in October-November, will be announced after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London from June 7.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupPakistan
Related Articles
Pakistan chairman says team may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights
Matt Henry hopes New Zealand can avoid whitewash against world number one Pakistan
Buildup to ODI World Cup clouded by India and Pakistan relations
Show more
Cricket
Gill force to Curran flop: Hits and misses from the 2023 IPL season
ICC emphasises focus on women's health on Menstrual Hygiene Day
Josh Hazlewood makes the cut as Australia confirm WTC final squad
Rain plays spoilsport as IPL final between Gujarat and Chennai is deferred to Monday
Dhoni fever as more than 100,000 fans expected at IPL final between Chennai and Gujarat
Chennai and MS Dhoni stand between Gujarat as they target IPL history
Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Blistering Gill hundred downs Mumbai and sends Gujarat to IPL final against Chennai
Six ex-Yorkshire players sanctioned for using racist language by disciplinary panel
Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad as cover for Josh Inglis
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment