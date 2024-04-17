Rishabh Pant-inspired Delhi Capitals hammer Gujarat Titans in IPL

Rishabh Pant-inspired Delhi Capitals hammer Gujarat Titans in IPL
Sharp glovework by skipper Rishabh Pant and some inspired bowling set up a crushing six-wicket win for Delhi Capitals after Gujarat Titans fell to their IPL lowest of 89 on Wednesday.

Medium-pace bowler Mukesh Kumar stood out with figures of 3-14 to help bundle out Gujarat in 17.3 overs and Delhi raced to their target in 8.5 overs in Ahmedabad.

Delhi, who were without injured David Warner, registered just their third win of this season to jump three places to sixth in the 10-team table.

Pant, who returned to this year's IPL after surviving a horror car crash, stood unbeaten on 16 after Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk made a brisk 20.

The 26-year-old Pant, a left-hand batsman, has scored 210 runs, including two half-centuries, in a boost to his chances of a return to the T20 World Cup in June.

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma dismissed captain Shubman Gill for eight in the second over of the match and Gujarat kept losing wickets to some disciplined bowling. The fielding remained impressive after Sumit Kumar sent back Sai Sudarshan for 12 with a direct throw at the non-striker's end.

Pant was nimble behind the stumps and started with a diving catch to dismiss David Miller off Ishant. The wicketkeeper affected two stumpings when his quick work sent back Abhinav Manohar, for eight, and Shahrukh Khan, for a duck in the space of three balls off South African spinner Tristan Stubbs.

Gujarat slipped to 66-7, but Rashid Khan resisted from one end with his gritty 31 off 24 balls before he fell caught behind with Pant taking a regulation catch behind the stumps.

Gujarat's total is the lowest this season in contrast to some big scores including two record highs of 277 and then 287 by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mentions
CricketIPLGujarat TitansDelhi Capitals
Cricket
Jos Buttler century powers Rajasthan to record IPL chase of 224 over Kolkata
England's highest wicket-taking spinner Derek Underwood dies at 78
Rohit Sharma's ton in vain as Chennai beat Mumbai in heavyweight clash
Salt and big-money Starc help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Hetmyer powers Rajasthan past Punjab in low-scoring IPL thriller
Five-star Jasprit Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win
Australia's Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season
Gujarat Titans end Rajasthan Royals' winning streak in IPL thriller
