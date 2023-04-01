Southee and Ferguson regain fitness but Williamson to miss Netherlands match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Southee and Ferguson regain fitness but Williamson to miss Netherlands match
Southee and Ferguson regain fitness but Williamson to miss Netherlands match
Williamson is set to return for New Zealand's third game
Williamson is set to return for New Zealand's third game
Reuters
New Zealand pace duo of Tim Southee (33) and Lockie Ferguson (32) are set to return for Monday's World Cup match against the Netherlands but regular skipper Kane Williamson (33) will continue to sit out, head coach Gary Stead said on Sunday.

Southee (thumb) and Ferguson (back) missed Thursday's comprehensive victory against defending champions England after failing to recover from their respective injuries.

"Lockie Ferguson got through training really well so providing he is scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game," Stead said.

"Tim Southee also got through the training really well. It was great to see him back at the bowling crease and also doing a little bit of fielding as well.

"He will just get a final x-ray done this morning and we will make a call after that but it is all looking good for selection from now on and into the rest of the tournament."

Williamson will skip the match in Hyderabad to complete his recovery from knee surgery and is expected to play against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

"I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body," Stead said.

"But he is progressing really well and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us.

"We have got another training to get through today so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training. At this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament."

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandNetherlandsICC World Cup
Related Articles
Pakistan overcome Netherlands and De Leede to win ODI World Cup opener
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
Show more
Cricket
Spin-heavy India dominate on tricky pitch to bowl out Australia for 199
Updated
David Warner beats Sachin Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark
Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up
Milestone man Markram trusts basic instincts in record-breaking World Cup knock
Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka at World Cup
India captain Rohit Sharma wary of Australia's impressive World Cup record
Mehidy stars in both innings as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in World Cup opener
Pat Cummins expects Australia spinners to shine despite Adam Zampa scare
Wood warns England they cannot treat Stokes as a 'messiah' after crushing loss
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Football Tracker: Brighton lead sloppy Liverpool, Arsenal and City face off in huge clash
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings