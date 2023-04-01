'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. 'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
Buttler looks dejected after the game
Buttler looks dejected after the game
Reuters
A nine-wicket thumping is tough to digest but England captain Jos Buttler (33) does not want to see his teammates wallow in self-pity after a horrible start to their World Cup title defence against New Zealand on Thursday.

The pyrotechnics promised by England's explosive batting line-up did not materialise in the rematch of the 2019 final and their 282-9 was, at best, competitive on a decent track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The bowlers fared little better as New Zealand romped home in 36.2 overs with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashing rapid hundreds.

Ravindra scored his maiden international ton
Reuters

Buttler accepted that England had been "completely outplayed" but the disappointment would not blur his perspective going forward in the tournament.

"The first thing that springs to mind is whether you lose by a run or a defeat like that, it is one loss at the start of a very long tournament," he told reporters.

"That’s something that I’d be encouraging everyone to remember.

"It's certainly a tough loss to take...but just as we, had we won the game, don't get too high, we don't get too low when we lose as well."

Joe Root top-scored for England with 77, while Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) also made starts.

"We were probably looking at a score of 320-330 which would have allowed us to build some kind of pressure," said Buttler.

"But I thought the margin for error was very small on that wicket and two (New Zealand) batters played exceptional innings."

England couldn't find a way to stop New Zealand from scoring run
Profimedia

England rested Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury, and tried Harry Brook, who made a brisk 25 at number four before his soft dismissal.

Buttler said it was not the first time England had suffered a heavy defeat.

"We're not robots. Sometimes you don't play as well as you would like. Everyone's working hard everyone's prepared well and as I said we were just a bit off," he said.

"There's plenty of stuff for us to work on and get better at the start of a long tournament."

England play Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday hoping to boost their net run-rate.

Mentions
CricketButtler JosephEnglandNew ZealandICC World Cup
Related Articles
Ben Stokes doubtful for England's World Cup opener with Harry Brook waiting in the wings
Ravindra and Conway ace the chase as New Zealand spank lackluster England
Updated
England's quiet leader Jos Buttler could make big impact at World Cup
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
Pakistan ready to embrace high-risk approach at World Cup, says Mickey Arthur
South Africa confident of avoiding doping sanctions at World Cups
MCC expels one member, suspends two after Lord's fracas with Australians
India's obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
Former captain Vaughan believes England's mental strength sets them apart at World Cup
Pat Cummins banks on all-rounders to bring Australia World Cup glory
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings