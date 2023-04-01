England captain Jos Buttler retained for IPL 2024, Jofra Archer released

England captain Buttler struggled for form at the World Cup
England captain Buttler struggled for form at the World Cup
Profimedia
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler (33) was retained by Rajasthan Royals for next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but compatriot Jofra Archer (28) was released by Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

England batter Joe Root has already joined test captain Ben Stokes in skipping the 10-team T20 league following a heavy workload having played only three matches in his IPL debut for Rajasthan.

Mumbai released 11 players, including Archer, who is nursing an elbow pain that ruled him out of England's white-ball tour of West Indies next month.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to lead Chennai Super Kings again after the five-time champions retained the league's arguably the most popular player.

Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action since a horrific car accident last December.

Royal Challengers Bangalore released Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, Australia's Josh Hazlewood, Englishman David Willey and South African Wayne Parnell hinting at an overhaul of their bowling attack as they search for their maiden IPL title.

Punjab Kings retained England all-rounder Sam Curran, whose $2.22 million contract with the franchise last year made him the league's most expensive player.

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins and his bowling colleague Mitchell Starc have decided to return to IPL and will be part of the December 19th player auction in Dubai.

CricketIPLEnglandMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsBangalore
