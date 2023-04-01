Ben Stokes to miss 2024 IPL season to prioritise fitness and England

Ben Stokes to miss 2024 IPL season to prioritise fitness and England
Reuters
England test captain Ben Stokes (32) has made himself unavailable for next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in order to manage his workload and fitness, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Thursday.

Stokes, who signed for CSK for 162.5 million Indian rupees ($1.95 million) in December, 2022, came out of one-day international retirement to participate in the recent ODI World Cup in India.

"The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a five-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024," the club said.

The all-rounder is expected to have surgery for a knee issue which saw him play just twice for the Super Kings in 2023.

Mentions
CricketIPLEnglandStokes BenChennai Super Kings
