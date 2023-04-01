Satisfaction for Zampa as all round display helps Australia down England

Spinner Adam Zampa (31) called his player of the match performance against England on Saturday his "most satisfying" One Day International, as Australia won by 33 runs to move to the cusp of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Zampa claimed the key wickets of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali for 21 runs in Ahmedabad while also hitting 29 runs off 19 balls and making a diving outfield catch in a remarkable all-round display.

His show helped move the Australians into third place in the standings, with Zampa and his teammates still to play Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the group phase.

The top four finishers will advance to the semi-finals.

"It's probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played to be honest," said Zampa, who now sits on top of the tournament wicket-taking charts.

"To be able to contribute with the bat – Starcy and I spoke about trying to take it deep, still staying fairly positive, because we stuffed it up against New Zealand (getting bowled out with four balls to spare).

"The catch – I am not known as the best fielder in the world, but satisfying to work on stuff and when things come off like that, it's a good feeling."

Marnus Labuschagne top scored with 71 as Australia were all out for 286, but the English fell short in the clash with their Ashes rivals, hitting 253 to slump to their sixth loss in seven matches to stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

"Buttler felt like a really big wicket and then I think they needed 130-odd off 100 balls and (when) Stokes, Moeen Ali get on a roll, they cruise that really," said Zampa.

"(The ball to dismiss) Moeen Ali; I'm known for bowling flatter and faster, but...to be able to bowl it slower and bring it back a little bit was also a really satisfying wicket."