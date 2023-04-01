India's Kuldeep expects tough semi-final for bowlers in Mumbai

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. India's Kuldeep expects tough semi-final for bowlers in Mumbai
India's Kuldeep expects tough semi-final for bowlers in Mumbai
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann
Reuters
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav (28) expects the bowlers to have a tough time at Mumbai's batsman-friendly Wankhede Stadium when the hosts take on New Zealand in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

South Africa posted 399-7 against England and 382-5 against Bangladesh while India made 357-8 against Sri Lanka at the venue before Glenn Maxwell smashed an extraordinary double century as Australia chased down 291 against Afghanistan last week.

"It's a difficult venue to bowl in. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in Twenty20, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game," Kuldeep told reporters on Sunday after India beat the Netherlands.

"But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and the opponents."

New Zealand will be looking to repeat their 2019 feat of knocking India out in the semi-finals.

"We've played a lot of bilateral series after that," Kuldeep said. "Our preparation has been good and we've been able to play good cricket throughout the tournament.

"We expect to continue in the same vein in the next match."

Kuldeep has claimed 14 wickets during India's run of nine straight victories at the tournament.

"I just work on my rhythm and strengths and focus on how the batsmen are trying to play me. My aim is to land the ball on the good length area as much as possible," he said.

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandMumbai IndiansYadav KuldeepAfghanistanAustraliaBangladeshEnglandSouth AfricaSri LankaNetherlands
Related Articles
Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed World Cup hundred
Magical Glenn Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings after beating Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Netherlands for fourth victory at World Cup to keep semi-final dreams alive
Show more
Cricket
India juggernaut faces familiar New Zealand hurdle in World Cup semis
'Lazarus' Zampa pushes Australia towards another World Cup triumph
Rob Key takes responsibility for England's poor display at World Cup
Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands in World Cup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam under pressure after poor World Cup campaign
New Zealand's breakout star Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India
Alyssa Healy puts hand up for vacant Australian women's cricket captaincy
Six of England's World Cup players retained for white-ball Caribbean tour
Pakistan must take game to next level to reach WC semis, says director Arthur
Most Read
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid leave it late to beat Villareal, Inter go top of Serie A
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings