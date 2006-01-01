Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2025 season

Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2025 season

The MCC's Mahela Jayawardene in action
The MCC's Mahela Jayawardene in action Reuters/Paul Childs
Mahela Jayawardene (47) has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians after spending the last two years as the franchise's global head of cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Sunday.

The former Sri Lanka captain has been one of the most successful coaches in the Twenty20 league format, having guided the five times IPL champions to three titles during his initial tenure.

Jayawardene, 47, previously held the head coach role from 2017 to 2022. After Jayawardene's promotion to the global role, Mumbai Indians had appointed former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as head coach.

The franchise finished last in the IPL in 2024 and fourth in 2023 with Boucher at the helm.

"We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI," Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani said in a statement on Sunday.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family."

Mentions
CricketIPLMahela JayawardeneMumbai Indians
Related Articles
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
England captain Stokes in line for return in second Pakistan Test
Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep of Bangladesh after record total
Updated
Show more
Cricket
Dominant England crush Scotland by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup
Brook has everything to be England's finest batter, says legend Anderson
India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh
Ollie Pope lauds batting brilliance of Harry Brook and Joe Root after big England win
New skipper Tom Latham wants New Zealand to take the game to India in test series
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings