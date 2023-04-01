Shubamn Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Shubamn Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai
Gujarat Titans said on Monday opener Shubman Gill (24) would captain the side in next year's Indian Premier League after they allowed Hardik Pandya (30) to return to Mumbai Indians, his first IPL team.

Pandya, who helped Mumbai to four IPL titles between 2015-2021, led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and was also captain of the squad that finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai also sent Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who they bought for 175 million Indian rupees last year, to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandya's move to Mumbai puts an additional 150 million rupees in Gujarat's coffers, which could come in handy at the player auction in Dubai on December 19.

"He has expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians," Vikram Solanki, Gujarat's director of cricket, said in a statement.

"We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

Pandya's departure sees his India team mate Gill take the captain's arm-band at Gujarat and Solanki said the opener had shown "growth in stature and standing over the last two years".

"We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket," he added. "His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force...

"His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm."

Cricket
New Zealand brace for 'hard-fought' series against depleted Bangladesh
Young guns Kishan and Jaiswal help India thrash Australia to go 2-0 up
Players union says English domestic schedule for 2024 'unsustainable'
Blistering Josh Inglis ton in vain as India edge Australia in first T20I
Disney says 518 million Indian users watched Cricket World Cup on TV
Ex-West Indies batter Samuels gets six-year ban for anti-corruption breaches
