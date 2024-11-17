Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. Stricken Kusal Mendis helps Sri Lanka to ODI series win over New Zealand

Stricken Kusal Mendis helps Sri Lanka to ODI series win over New Zealand

Reuters
Kusal Mendis sweeps against New Zealand
Kusal Mendis sweeps against New ZealandIshara S. KODIKARA / AFP
Kusal Mendis overcame injury to score a workmanlike half-century that helped Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets in their rain-shortened second one-day international at Pallekele on Sunday and clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing 210 to win, Sri Lanka struggled for partnerships on a turning pitch and were in trouble at 93-5 but Kusal managed a groin issue sustained early in his innings to make an unbeaten 74 off 102 balls that took his side home.

Late cameos by Janith Liyanage (22), Dunith Wellalage (18) and Maheesh Theekshana (27 not out) also eased the nerves of the hosts who were rocked by the spin of Michael Bracewell (4-36).

It was Sri Lanka's first ODI series victory over New Zealand since 2012 and their fifth bilateral series win of 2024.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first and were in control with two early wickets but opener Will Young (26) steadied the ship before the match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to two spells of rain.

Mark Chapman (76) and Mitchell Hay (49) then helped New Zealand lay a solid platform but the end of their 75-run stand triggered a collapse and the tourists were bowled out for a modest 209 thanks to some sharp catching by Sri Lanka.

Spinners Theekshana (3-31) and Jeffrey Vandersay (3-46) tightened things up and bamboozled the tourists as the last six wickets fell for only 36 runs.

Asitha Fernando (2-37) took the important wicket of Chapman, who smashed seven fours and three sixes and looked on course for his third ODI century until Avishka Fernando lunged forward in the deep to pull off a blinder.

Sri Lanka won the rain-hit series opener in Dambulla by 45 runs via the DLS method after Kusal and Avishka made centuries. The final game takes place in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketKusal MendisMaheesh TheekshanaMark ChapmanAvishka Fernando A.Michael BracewellJanith LiyanageDunith WellalageJeffrey VandersayWill YoungAsitha FernandoOne Day International
Related Articles
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in rain-affected ODI to take series lead
West Indies' Joesph to return from suspension, but lose Russell for T20 series
Gurbaz and Omarzai lead Afghanistan to ODI series win against Bangladesh
Show more
Cricket
Gill suffers thumb injury in latest blow for India before facing Australia in Test action
West Indies score big win in dead rubber over England in T20 international action
Spencer Johnson stars with the ball to help Australia take T20 series with Pakistan
Samson and Varma sparkle as record-breaking India smash South Africa in final T20
High Voll-tage innings powers Thunder past Scorchers to WBBL summit
England weather the storm to surge past West Indies for T20 series win after rain delay
Australia's second-string attack down Pakistan in rain-hit T20 shootout
Varma ton powers India to T20 victory over South Africa as flying ants halt play
Most Read
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Upsets galore in the quarter-finals of Darts World Cup as Lukeman, Mansell, prevail

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings