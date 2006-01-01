Australia edge India to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

Advertisement
Phoebe Litchfield of Australia celebrates with teammates after a run out
Phoebe Litchfield of Australia celebrates with teammates after a run outFrancois Nel / Getty Images via AFP
Holders Australia overcame the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy to edge India in a tense nine-run win on Sunday that locked up a semi-final spot in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Tahila McGrath led six-time winners Australia in Sharjah after Healy dropped out with a foot injury suffered batting in a victory over Pakistan on Friday.

Healy's replacement Grace Harris top-scored with 40 and McGrath hit 32 as Australia posted 151-8 after electing to bat first.

In reply, India finished on 142-9 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting an unbeaten 54 as she put on a fourth-wicket stand of 63 with Deepti Sharma, who made 29, and took the fight to the final over.

India needed 14 off the last six balls, but lost four wickets as Australian bowler Annabel Sutherland gave away four runs.

The victory extended Australia's winning streak to 15 in the tournament.

They officially qualified for their ninth straight semi-final of the tournament when India were 74-3 in 10.4 overs of their chase.

India need arch-rivals Pakistan to win their final group match against New Zealand.

If New Zealand win, they will take second place in Group A and reach the semis. A Pakistan win would leave them, India and the Kiwis all on four points and net run rate would decide who advances.

Medium-pace bowler Renuka Singh rocked Australia early with two wickets on successive balls to send back Beth Mooney, for two, and Georgia Wareham, for a duck.

Harris steadied the innings in a 62-run stand with McGrath, who led from the front with a 26-ball 32 including four fours.

Ellyse Perry smashed 32 off 23 deliveries to drive the innings. She put on a brisk stand of 33 for the sixth wicket with Phoebe Litchfield, who hit an unbeaten 15 and finished the innings with a six.

Off-spinner Deepti took two wickets, including Harris and Perry, and nearly had Litchfield lbw.

The left-handed Litchfield went for a switch hit and the ball hit her pads from outside the leg-stump for a southpaw, but India protested the call to be considered for a right-hander after the change of stance.

The batter was walking off but came back smiling after the third official ruled her not out.

Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was earlier ruled out of the rest of the tournament after she dislocated her shoulder against Pakistan.

See all the results from the World Cup here.

