  4. India's record-shattering batting lights up rain-hit Bangladesh test

India's Virat Kohli takes the aggressive route against Bangladesh
Records tumbled as India launched a batting blitz to overtake Bangladesh's first innings total of 233 in 28 overs, injecting fresh life into the rain-marred second test in Kanpur on Monday.

On a frenetic day four, Rohit Sharma's men quickly bowled out Bangladesh and then unleashed batting mayhem at the Green Park Stadium scoring at a rate unprecedented in test cricket.

India reached 50 runs in three overs, 100 in 10.1 and 200 in 24.2 - the fastest ever by a test team - in their bid to force a result in a test which has lost more than two days' play to bad weather.

The hosts eventually declared at 285-9 and then reduced Bangladesh to 26-2 at stumps chasing victory in a match that seemed destined for a dull draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the wickets of Zakir Hasan and Hasan Mahmud in his successive overs.

Shadman Islam was batting on seven at stumps while Mominul Haque was yet to open his account with Bangladesh still 26 behind.

Earlier, Mominul was left stranded on 107 not out as the bottom half of the Bangladesh order caved in easily after they resumed on the opening day's score of 107-3.

Mushfiqur Rahim (11) shoulder-armed to an incoming ball from Jasprit Bumrah (3-50) only to hear the sound of the ball crashing onto his stumps.

Superb catching

India's superb catching led to the next two dismissals.

Captain Rohit leapt at mid-off to grab a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das (13) and Mohammed Siraj plucked a tumbling, one-handed catch to remove Shakib Al Hasan.

Mominul's 13th test hundred included 17 fours and a six.

It then rained fours and sixes when India came out to bat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (72) smashed Hasan Mahmud for three fours in a row in the first over to signal their intent.

Rohit (23) at the other end dealt in sixes, hitting three of them in the first five deliveries he faced.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz cut short Rohit's stay but Jaiswal, ably supported by Shubman Gill (39) at the other end, raced to a 31-ball half-century.

Jaiswal, Gill and Rishabh Pant fell trying to sustain their break-neck batting but India did not take their foot off the pedal.

KL Rahul (68) and Virat Kohli (47) maintained the tempo and even tailender Akash Deep smashed two sixes before Rohit declared the innings.

India won the opening test in Chennai comprehensively and a draw here would secure their 18th consecutive test series victory on home soil.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

