Joe Root's part-time role leaves England in a spin against dominant India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Joe Root's part-time role leaves England in a spin against dominant India
Joe Root's part-time role leaves England in a spin against dominant India
Joe Root, right, and Ben Stokes discuss England's field
Joe Root, right, and Ben Stokes discuss England's field
Reuters
England picked three specialist spinners for the series opener against India but it was their handling of part-timer Joe Root that intrigued many after the second day's play on Friday.

Opening the bowling with Root to neutralise India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had been England captain Ben Stokes' stated plan considering how off-spinners trouble left-handed batters by turning the ball away from them.

Root, however, was content playing the designated ball-shiner's role in Thursday's final session while Jaiswal (80) went after England's inexperienced spin attack in general and debutant Tom Hartley in particular.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble felt England missed a trick by not using Root's off-spin earlier and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also questioned the decision.

England made amends when play resumed on day two and the ploy to begin with Root immediately paid off as he dismissed Jaiswal with his fourth delivery.

At 123-2, India were halfway through their immediate task of matching England's first-innings 246 after Jaiswal's fireworks, which helped the hosts finish the day with a chunky lead of 175 with three wickets in hand.

Root could have finished with three wickets in his first four overs but wicketkeeper Ben Foakes spilled a tough catch from KL Rahul when the batter was yet to open his account, and Stokes lost sight of a miscued shot from Shubman Gill at mid-off.

Finally an England bowler had managed to put pressure on the local batters but Root was surprisingly taken out of the attack despite a tidy opening spell.

He was recalled to bowl another couple of overs before the lunch break but both Rahul, who went on to smash 86, and Shreyas Iyer were well set by then.

For many, Root's abrupt withdrawal from the bowling attack was as baffling as his delayed introduction into it.

The former England captain went on to dismiss Srikar Bharat and finished with figures of 2-77.

"The beauty of having Joe Root is that he knows...how to create opportunities," England bowling coach Jeetan Patel said.

"That is one thing Joe has - an ability to think 'how will I take a wicket? How will I change a game?'"

"I think today we saw the typical Joe Root, he creates opportunities.

"Yes, he's going to be hit for boundaries but that's how Joe Root bowls. He bowls attacking deliveries, he asks attacking questions. He was fantastic I thought."

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesRoot JoeJaiswal YashasviStokes BenHartley TomPietersen KevinSah Anil KumarGill ShubmanEnglandIndia
Related Articles
England spinner Tom Hartley makes chastening Test debut against India
KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja put India in box seat against England
Updated
Jaiswal leads robust reply after England post 246 on first day in Hyderabad
Show more
Cricket
Jack Leach bowls with injured knee but England confident of quick recovery
Australia strike late to claim slight advantage over West Indies
Rachin Ravindra gets New Zealand test call-up for South Africa series
Zimbabwe ban two international cricketers for recreational drug use
Australia's Cummins and England's Sciver-Brunt named ICC Cricketers of the Year
Australia stifle West Indies despite Hodge and Da Silva fightback in Brisbane
Most Read
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings