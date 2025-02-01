Advertisement
Lord's to host World Test Championship final for first time in 2025

Australia beat India in the 2023 World Test Championship final
Australia beat India in the 2023 World Test Championship finalAdam Davy / PA Images / Profimedia
Lord's will host the World Test Championship final for the first time in 2025, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

The final between the two highest-placed teams in the World Test Championship rankings will start on June 11th at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions after beating India at The Oval in 2023.

New Zealand won the tournament's first edition against India in Southampton in 2021.

Nine Test-playing nations are ranked on their performances in the five-day, red-ball format over a two-year cycle, which started in 2023.

India sit top of the current Test rankings ahead of second-placed Australia, while New Zealand are in third place and England lie fifth behind Bangladesh.

The two Lord's finalists will be confirmed on January 28th.

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Marylebone Cricket Club - which owns the Lord's stadium in north London - said: "We're delighted to be working with the ICC to bring the World Test Championship Final to Lord's for the first time.

"It is our great privilege to be asked to host a final of any kind but to welcome the two best men's sides in Test cricket, our most cherished format, is a singular honour.

"It will be an experience not to be missed, adding to the storied 140-year history of Lord's Tests."

CricketIndiaAustraliaNew ZealandEnglandBangladeshTest Series
