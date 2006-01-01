Matthew Breetzke called up to South Africa Test squad for West Indies series

Breetzke had an average of 46 in last season’s domestic four-day competition

Batsman Matthew Breetzke (25) has received his first call-up to South Africa’s Test squad for their two-match series in the West Indies next month, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

Breetzke captained South Africa A in a four-day match against India A in December, and has been included on the back of his good domestic form, where he had an average of 46 in last season’s domestic four-day competition, including a top score of 188.

The 16-man squad also sees a return for wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton, 27, who last featured in the Test line-up against the West Indies in March last year, but towering bowler Marco Jansen is being rested.

“The decision to rest Marco Jansen was taken to allow for a conditioning period aimed at ensuring optimal physical and mental well-being given the season-long workloads,” said coach Shukri Conrad in a statement.

"This tour is extremely important for us as we aim to improve our standing in the World Test Championship. We have therefore selected our strongest possible squad and look forward to strong performances in the Caribbean."

South Africa meet West Indies in the first Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from August 7-11 and then travel to Guyana for the second Test in Georgetown from August 15-19.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.