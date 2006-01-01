Captain Buttler positive on England's chances despite South Africa loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Captain Buttler positive on England's chances despite South Africa loss

Captain Buttler positive on England's chances despite South Africa loss

England play USA in their final Super Eight clash
England play USA in their final Super Eight clashAFP
The 78-run partnership between Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone may prove to be crucial for England's semi-final hopes even though it fell just short of getting them a victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Friday, captain Jos Buttler said.

Brook and Livingstone's fifth-wicket stand helped the defending champions get within seven runs of the target, creating a clearer path to the semis despite hosts West Indies pulling ahead in the group with a dominant nine-wicket win over the United States.

"I think Brook and Livingstone had a fantastic partnership on a slow wicket where other guys struggled," Buttler told reporters in Gros Islet. "The big picture is obviously net run rate."

West Indies, tied with England on two points, rose to second place in Group Two thanks to a superior net run rate of 1.814.

Third-placed England have a net run rate of 0.412, close to leaders South Africa (0.625) who have four points.

This makes it easier for England to overtake South Africa's net run rate with a win over the USA on Sunday if the leaders lose to West Indies. If South Africa wins, England would ensure second place outright with four points.

South Africa, who have won all six matches in the tournament, now face a potential do-or-die scenario where a loss to West Indies may leave them out of the top two and a place in the semis.

Follow the T20 World Cup here.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupButtler JosephEnglandSouth AfricaWest IndiesUSA
Related Articles
Pakistan hope big changes can bear early fruit in T20 World Cup
Wood admits he needs game to get going after England's mixed prep for T20 World Cup
Hope blasts West Indies to crucial T20 World Cup win over USA
Show more
Cricket
Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup thriller
Afghanistan batters failed the Bumrah test, says coach Trott
Australia beat Bangladesh in rain-hit T20 World Cup match
India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season
Phil Salt stars as England pick up T20 World Cup win over West Indies
Quinton de Kock leads South Africa to 18-run win over spirited USA at T20 World Cup
India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup
England's Reece Topley ready for death-overs bowling duties
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis
Netherlands draw with France after VAR rules out Simons goal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings