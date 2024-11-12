Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Opportunity knocks for Australia's Nathan McSweeney in Test series against India

Reuters
McSweeney in action for Australia A
McSweeney in action for Australia AWILLIAM WEST / AFP
Where David Warner (38) launched himself into Australia's Test team with a barrage of power hitting in limited overs cricket, Nathan McSweeney (25) has followed a more conventional path in succeeding the retired opener.

McSweeney is a product of academies and pathways, having represented Queensland since under-12 level before making a Sheffield Shield debut for the state at the age of 19.

Not unlike his overall first class batting record, McSweeney's Shield debut in 2018 was solid but unspectacular, with 42 runs scored against a modest Tasmania attack.

But it was the right-hander's stubbornness that caught the eye as he soaked up 179 balls in his first innings 35 batting fifth in the order.

Fans hoping for more Warner-style fireworks and flair in the home series against India may well be disappointed with McSweeney, who is rarely in a hurry to put bat on ball.

"Being an opening batter, it’s making sure I'm leaving the ball well and making sure the bowlers are bowling to me," McSweeney told Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

"Then being ready and positive to score when they miss is as simple as I want to make it."

Like Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, the Queenslander cut his teeth on fast and bouncy pitches at the Gabba where discretion is often the better part of valour, particularly against new ball bowling.

McSweeney's career has similarly been a slow-burn and marked by struggle for a regular spot in a Queensland team featuring Khawaja and Labuschagne along with Test batters Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw.

Impatient with his progress, he left for South Australia at 22 and has not looked back.

Appointed South Australia captain in April, he won his spot in the Test team following a bright start to the Shield season, scoring a century and two fifties in the first two matches batting at number three.

That McSweeney has virtually no experience as an opener is cause for concern for some former players and pundits, who feel the overlooked Marcus Harris has been hard done by.

Former Australia opener Ed Cowan was unimpressed with McSweeney's dismissals opening for Australia A in the second warmup against India A.

McSweeney was caught behind the wicket in both innings in Melbourne, making 14 and 25.

"He’s a good first-class cricketer, but I still don’t think he’s the right man to open for Australia," Cowan told the Grandstand Cricket podcast.

"The data would suggest that at the moment in his career, he doesn't have the technique, nor the temperament, to do it."

Australia's selectors have dismissed the concerns, saying McSweeney has been virtually an opener for South Australia when batting at three, pushed into action by quick wickets.

"I don't think it's a huge adjustment to go from three to opening," selectors boss George Bailey said.

Facing the early fire and brimstone of Jasprit Bumrah and an Indian attack keen to atone for a 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand will be a massive ask for a Test debutant, let alone one with scant experience as an opener.

McSweeney, who will open with a familiar face in former Queensland team mate Khawaja, feels he is up to the task.

"There’s plenty of learning to go and plenty of improvement I hope, but I definitely feel like this is the best I’ve played and I’m ready for the challenge," he said.

Follow the first Test with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesNathan McSweeneyDavid WarnerAustraliaIndia
