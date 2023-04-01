Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad in doubt for second test against Australia

Shahzad took five wickets on his debut
Shahzad took five wickets on his debut
Profimedia
Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad (24) is in doubt for the second test against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his left side during the series opener in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists' 360-run loss and that the team's medical panel would assess the result.

Shahzad took five wickets on his debut at Perth Stadium in a raw pace unit.

Pakistan are already depleted in attack, with injured quick Naseem Shah sidelined and Haris Rauf having opted out of the series to play in Australia's T20 Big Bash League.

The test starts on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cricket
Cricket Corner: Aussie quicks break the bank as Phil Salt steps up to the plate
New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar's superb innings
Record IPL deal a cherry on the cake for Mitchell Starc at Christmas
Super Salt fires England to win against West Indies to square T20 series
Updated
India captain KL Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa
De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India in second ODI
Updated
Australia's Starc and Cummins land record-breaking IPL deals in auction
South Africa lose all-rounder Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series
Australian captain Cummins leads stars up for grabs in big-money IPL auction
