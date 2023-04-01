Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad in doubt for second test against Australia

Shahzad took five wickets on his debut

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad (24) is in doubt for the second test against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his left side during the series opener in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists' 360-run loss and that the team's medical panel would assess the result.

Shahzad took five wickets on his debut at Perth Stadium in a raw pace unit.

Pakistan are already depleted in attack, with injured quick Naseem Shah sidelined and Haris Rauf having opted out of the series to play in Australia's T20 Big Bash League.

The test starts on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.