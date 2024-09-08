Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Rishabh Pant returns to India Test squad for Bangladesh series as uncapped Dayal called up

Rishabh Pant returns to India Test squad for Bangladesh series as uncapped Dayal called up

Updated
Rishabh Pant hasn't played test cricket since 2022
Rishabh Pant hasn't played test cricket since 2022Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (26) returned to the Indian test team for the first time in nearly two years after the country's cricket board announced a 16-member squad for the first of two Tests against Bangladesh.

Pant was involved in a near-fatal crash in December 2022 that required him to have multiple surgeries but after a long road to recovery, he returned to action and even made the squad for their victorious T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

Pant, whose last Test appearance was also against Bangladesh in December 2022, has been called up alongside wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel while uncapped left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has also been included.

However, there was no place for fast bowler Mohammed Shami who is still recovering from a foot surgery. The 34-year-old has not played since the 2023 World Cup, but India's pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

KL Rahul is also back in the squad after missing tests against England earlier this year, as is Sarfaraz Khan who will give the middle order a boost having notched three fifties against England in three matches.

The two-Test series kicks off India's home season for 2024-25, with the first test from September 19th in Chennai and the second from September 27th in Kanpur.

India are also set to play three T20 matches against Bangladesh.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Mentions
CricketRishabh PantYash DayalTest SeriesIndiaBangladesh
Related Articles
Depleted Afghanistan face uphill task against New Zealand in one-off test
Sri Lanka's De Silva and Kamindu Mendis defy England in third Test
Lord's to host World Test Championship final for first time in 2025
Show more
Cricket
Sri Lanka start chase of 219 with style after reckless England flame out in third test
England's Moeen Ali retires from international cricket at 37
Andrew Flintoff named as England Lions head coach
Record-breaker Inglis' century sets-up Australia's T20 series win over Scotland
England's Mark Wood ruled out for rest of 2024 with elbow injury
Pope returns to form as England make Sri Lanka struggle in third Test
Rajasthan Royals appoint Rahul Dravid as head coach ahead of IPL 2025
Most Read
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win maiden US Open title
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings