Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England team for second Ashes test

Scores
News
Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England team for second Ashes test
Tongue took a five-fer on his debut against Ireland earlier this month
England have named seamer Josh Tongue (25) in their team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's which starts on Wednesday as a replacement for spinner Moeen Ali (36), the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets and managed to bowl just 14 overs in the second innings.

Tongue, who took five for 66 in the second innings of his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's this month, is the only change to the side that lost the first Ashes Test, with England captain Ben Stokes opting for an all-seam attack.

Tongue was picked ahead of Mark Wood, who was widely tipped for selection for the second Test, with Joe Root expected to continue to play the role of auxiliary spinner.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Follow the second test of The Ashes with Flashscore

Mentions
CricketThe AshesTongue JoshAli MoeenAustraliaEngland
