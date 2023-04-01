England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes test

England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes test
Moeen Ali in action against Australia
Reuters
England's Moeen Ali (36) has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the ICC code of conduct in the first test against Australia after applying drying spray to his finger without seeking permission from the on-field umpires on Saturday.

The ICC said in a statement that in deciding to sanction Moeen with the Level 1 breach, the match referee was satisfied the cream was applied to the finger "only to dry his hands".

It added that it was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and did not change the condition of the ball.

The incident took place during the 89th over of Australia's first innings when Moeen appeared to apply the drying agent to his bowling hand while fielding at the boundary.

"One demerit point has been added to Moeen's disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This was the England all-rounder's first offence in the past 24 months," the ICC added.

Mentions
CricketThe AshesAli MoeenEnglandAustralia
