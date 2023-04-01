Positive approach again pays dividends for England in crucial Ashes test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Positive approach again pays dividends for England in crucial Ashes test
Positive approach again pays dividends for England in crucial Ashes test
Ben Stokes came in late on day two for England
Ben Stokes came in late on day two for England
Reuters
England's unwavering commitment to playing attacking cricket without fear under captain Ben Stokes (32) and coach Brendan McCullum (41) was once again vindicated on Thursday when the hosts took control of the fourth Ashes test against Australia.

Narrow losses in the first two tests had stirred increasing unease among home supporters, particularly as only one side in Ashes history between the sport's two oldest rivals had ever overturned a 2-0 deficit to win a five-test series.

England responded emphatically on the second day under a sunlit sky before an enthusiastic capacity crowd of 22,500 by dismissing Australia for 317 in their first innings, scoring 178 in the second session at 7.12 runs an over, with opener Zak Crawley reaching 189, to close the day with a lead of 67 and six wickets in hand.

Since the New Zealand-born pair of Stokes and McCullum took over last year England, who had won only one of their previous 17 tests under Joe Root, have won 11 out of 13 tests prior to the Ashes.

England had defeated New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Ireland with a brand of attacking cricket which has confounded the opposition and delighted their supporters.

Prior to accepting the England job, McCullum had already transformed New Zealand's fortunes after taking over as national captain, taking them to a World Cup 50 overs final for the first time in 2015 and then a drawn series in England during which he and his team's approach were lauded by the British sports writers.

His approach to leadership and coaching reflects his batting on the international stage, which combined lightening reflexes, compact strength and astonishing bat speed to help launch the Indian Premier League with 158 in his first match and then took him to the fastest century in test match history in his final game.

He and Stokes have continually urged their team to play attacking cricket in all conditions and circumstances without fearing failure, an approach endorsed by Crawley who scored faster than a run a ball in his mammoth innings.

"When those bowlers come on it's important to put them under pressure and resting for as a short (a time) as possible," he said. "It's better to put bowlers under pressure and get them before they get me.

"You're encouraged to play how you want to play. Most guys will take it on."

Follow the fourth test with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketEnglandMcCullum BrendonStokes BenAustraliaCrawley ZakRoot JoeThe Ashes
Related Articles
Sensational Zak Crawley century helps England dominate Australia
Updated
Recalled Mitchell Marsh stars as England lose late wickets against Australia
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Show more
Cricket
Big money, big names: Major League Cricket looks to crack US market
Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
England face ultimate test of bold attacking approach to keep Ashes alive
Australia's tail wags to frustrate England on day one in crucial Ashes test
England's Stuart Broad becomes fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets
Pakistan sense victory despite top order wobble in small chase
Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep at Queen's Park Oval
Ben Stokes says fear of rain could make England even bolder in bid to level Ashes
Warner to open in fourth Test, Australia may drop Murphy to accommodate both all-rounders
Shakeel double hundred earns Pakistan handy lead against Sri Lanka in Galle
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Transfer News LIVE: Alba joins Messi at Inter Miami, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |