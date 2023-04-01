Sensational Zak Crawley century helps England dominate Australia

Crawley celebrates his century
Crawley celebrates his century
A sensational 189 from opener Zak Crawley helped England reach a superb 384-4 on a remarkable second day of the fourth Ashes test on Thursday, with the hosts storming past Australia's first-innings total to lead by 67.

With the weekend weather forecast promising rain, England know they are in a race against time to get the win they need to level the series and they produced a blistering display of aggressive shotmaking that was too hot for a shellshocked Australia.

After taking the final two wickets to bowl Australia out for 317 at the start of the day, Crawley, ably supported by Moeen Ali (54) and Joe Root (84), became the series' top runscorer with his huge knock.

Crawley plays the ball through cover
England's hero from the last test, Harry Brook, and captain Ben Stokes kept the boundaries flowing to extend the lead and they will look to ramp things up even more on Friday as England look to secure a quick-fire success.

With Australia resuming on 299-8, England looked set to wrap up the tourists' first innings quickly after Jimmy Anderson dismissed Cummins off the first ball of the day, but they took another 30 minutes to remove Josh Hazlewood, with Chris Woakes completing his five-wicket haul.

Woakes celebrates his 5-fer
A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts will level the series and take an exhilarating contest to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

Follow the third test with Flashscore.

