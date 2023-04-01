Fired-up Ben Stokes gives England hope of unlikely victory after Bairstow controversy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Fired-up Ben Stokes gives England hope of unlikely victory after Bairstow controversy
Fired-up Ben Stokes gives England hope of unlikely victory after Bairstow controversy
Ben Stokes was unbeaten at lunch on 108 with England still needing 128 to win
Ben Stokes was unbeaten at lunch on 108 with England still needing 128 to win
Reuters
Ben Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow as England moved on to 243-6 at lunch on day five of the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

Stokes, angered when Bairstow was given out stumped by Alex Carey, struck three sixes in an over off Cameron Green to reach his century and was unbeaten on 108 at the interval with England needing another 128 to level the series.

After Ben Duckett fell for a battling 83, Bairstow had made 10 when he left his crease following a delivery from Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps.

With Bairstow out of his ground, the Australians celebrated wildly. Bairstow and Stokes looked bemused but Australia refused to withdraw the appeal and the right-hander trudged off to loud boos around the ground.

Stokes, clearly fired up to play another match-winning innings as he did in the 2019 Ashes, went on the attack.

He was dropped by Pat Cummins on 77, a hard caught-and-bowled chance, before his stunning assault on Green brought up his 13th test century off 142 balls.

Duckett and Stokes had batted cautiously after England resumed on 121-4, milking singles from the predominantly short-pitched bowling they faced.

Stokes, on 39, was given out lbw to Mitchell Starc but the batsman reviewed immediately and replays showed the ball had hit the bat before striking his pad.

Without the option of injured spinner Nathan Lyon, Cummins was forced to rotate his pace attack but with the sun popping in and out there was little assistance for the bowlers.

Josh Hazlewood made the breakthrough when Duckett tried to hook a bouncer and edged to Carey who took an excellent one-handed catch high above his head to end a partnership of 132 and reduce England to 177-5.

Bairstow had looked in good touch before his dismissal, which fired up the crowd and set the stage for Stokes, who took the opportunity in style to give the majority of the crowd hopes of a repeat of his heroics at Headingley in 2019.

Stuart Broad was unbeaten on one at the interval.

Follow the run chase with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketStokes BenBairstow JonnyEnglandGreen CameronCarey AlexAustraliaDuckett BenCummins PatrickLyon NathanStarc MitchellThe Ashes
Related Articles
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Updated
England up against it to win second Ashes test, but where there's Stokes there's hope
I'd do it again and again, says brave Nathan Lyon after one-legged cameo
Show more
Cricket
Pathum Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup berth
Updated
West Indies' decline a long time coming, says former captain Brathwaite
England spinner Moeen Ali winning fitness battle for third Ashes test
Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
England coach Patel adamant Pope will play on after shoulder injury
'Bazball' under fire as England crumble at the hands of Australia in Ashes second Test
Khawaja puts England to the sword at Lord's as Australia lead by 221 at end of day three
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'
Steve Smith rues Nathan Lyon injury: 'Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much'
'We're in a great position,' says England's Duckett after day two of second Ashes Test
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Atalanta reject Man United bid for Hojlund, Barcelona fight Real Madrid for Guler
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Israel see off co-hosts Georgia on penalties to make U21 Euros semis
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas retires to take up coaching