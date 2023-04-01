I'd do it again and again, says brave Nathan Lyon after one-legged cameo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. I'd do it again and again, says brave Nathan Lyon after one-legged cameo
I'd do it again and again, says brave Nathan Lyon after one-legged cameo
Lyon faced 13 balls, scoring a boundary and sharing in a partnership of 15
Lyon faced 13 balls, scoring a boundary and sharing in a partnership of 15
Reuters
Nathan Lyon (35) added his name to Lord's folklore with a courageous batting cameo in the face of a brutal barrage of bouncers despite barely being able to walk on Saturday.

Australian off-spinner Lyon's Ashes series looked over when he sustained a serious calf injury while fielding on Thursday.

But he surprised virtually everyone in the ground when he hobbled out to bat at number 11 as his side looked to add more runs to their lead over England.

What followed was one of the most bizarre innings ever seen at the famous old ground.

Batting in partnership with fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Lyon, playing in his 100th consecutive test match, looked like a sitting duck as he fended off some hostile bowling.

Remarkably, despite being on one leg, he played some cultured shots but was unable to run between the wickets - meaning he and Starc's only option to add to the score was to try and hit boundaries.

At one point Starc was denied a six by a stupendous piece of fielding on the boundary by England substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed, and in the confusion Lyon somehow managed to hop between the wickets to complete a single before collapsing in a heap.

In the end, Lyon faced 13 balls, scoring a boundary and sharing in a partnership of 15, including a booming Starc six, that allowed Australia to set England a formidable 371 victory target - 12 more than the Ben Stokes-inspired England successfully chased in 2019 at Headingley.

In true Aussie fashion, Lyon said he had no hesitation in taking one for the team.

"I wanted to bat. It was my call," Lyon said. "I knew the risks but I'd do anything for this team and you never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series.

"I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that. If it was tomorrow I'd do it again, and again and again and again."

Lyon  said he had exchanged a few words with England bowler James Anderson before shuffling out to the square.

"He asked me am I stupid," Lyon said. "And I said yes."

Lyon's exploits certainly inspired Starc and captain Pat Cummings who between them reduced England to 45-4 before the hosts closed on 114-4, needing 257 runs for victory on day five.

Mentions
CricketLyon NathanEnglandStarc MitchellAustraliaStokes BenThe Ashes
Related Articles
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Updated
England up against it to win second Ashes test, but where there's Stokes there's hope
Australia captain Pat Cummins considering Mitchell Starc recall but coy on bowling attack
Show more
Cricket
England spinner Moeen Ali winning fitness battle for third Ashes test
Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
Updated
England coach Patel adamant Pope will play on after shoulder injury
'Bazball' under fire as England crumble at the hands of Australia in Ashes second Test
Khawaja puts England to the sword at Lord's as Australia lead by 221 at end of day three
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'
Steve Smith rues Nathan Lyon injury: 'Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much'
'We're in a great position,' says England's Duckett after day two of second Ashes Test
Ben Duckett leads England's fightback against Australia on crazy second day at Lord's
Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting play at Lord's
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timothy Weah joins up with Juve as Thuram heads to Inter
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Israel see off co-hosts Georgia on penalties to make U21 Euros semis
Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson joins Chelsea from Villarreal