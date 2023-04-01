Tammy's day out: Beaumont becomes first woman to hit century in The Hundred

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Hundred Women
  4. Tammy's day out: Beaumont becomes first woman to hit century in The Hundred
Tammy's day out: Beaumont becomes first woman to hit century in The Hundred
Beaumont has now scored centuries across four different formats
Beaumont has now scored centuries across four different formats
Reuters
Tammy Beaumont (32) became the first woman to smash a century in The Hundred women's tournament on Monday with her remarkable 118 giving the Welsh Fire a 41-run victory over the Trent Rockets.

Beaumont's score is the highest in the men's and women's Hundred tournaments while the Fire's total of 181-3 also set a women's record.

Will Jacks' 108 not out for Oval Invincibles last year was the previous highest score in The Hundred.

"I don't know what just happened to be honest," Beaumont told Sky Sports.

"I just had an absolute day out. It was great to put on a show for the fans."

The English batter, who hit 20 fours and two sixes in her 61-ball innings, survived when she was dropped on 32 while successfully challenging a leg-before decision on 75.

The Welsh Fire captain has now scored centuries across four different formats.

In June, Beaumont became the first Englishwoman to score a double century in test cricket, scoring 208 - the fifth-highest score in women's tests - against Australia in the women's Ashes.

Mentions
CricketBeaumont TamsinWelsh FireThe Hundred Women
Related Articles
Welsh Fire snatch win after Ismail's hat-trick off final three balls
Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
Australia's Sutherland shines but Beaumont leads England's rally in women's Ashes test
Show more
Cricket
South Africa select batting talent Dewald Brevis for upcoming Australia series
India must work on batting depth after West Indies loss, says coach Dravid
Majestic Brandon King leads West Indies to T20 series win over India
Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen despite series-levelling win over Windies
Shakib Al Hasan replaces Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh ODI captain
Number four remains a worry for India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup
Australian Spencer Johnson grabs 3-1 in stunning Hundred debut
India and Pakistan blockbuster among nine cricket World Cup matches rescheduled
Most Read
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Chelsea secure Caicedo deal
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Football Tracker: Manchester United edge Wolves, Atletico defeat Granada

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |