Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes Women
  4. Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
Beaumont smashed a record 208 runs and Filer took four wickets as England lost to Australia last month
Beaumont smashed a record 208 runs and Filer took four wickets as England lost to Australia last month
Reuters
England have recalled Tammy Beaumont (32) and Lauren Filer (22) to their one-day international (ODI) squad for the women's Ashes series against Australia, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, after the pair missed out on the three Twenty20 Internationals.

Beaumont smashed a record 208 runs and Filer took four wickets as England lost to Australia by 89 runs in the one-off test last month.

Fast bowler Filer, 22, could make her ODI debut while Beaumont, who has 103 caps in the format, is set to retake her place at the top of the batting order when the three-match series begins on Wednesday in Bristol.

The hosts came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory in the T20 series and need a clean sweep in the ODIs to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Mentions
CricketBeaumont TamsinFiler LaurenAustraliaThe Ashes Women
Related Articles
Australia's Sutherland shines but Beaumont leads England's rally in women's Ashes test
England's Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson receive maiden call-up for Ashes
England keep Women's Ashes hopes alive in T20 thriller against Australia
Show more
Cricket
Australia skipper Pat Cummins refuses to guarantee David Warner's Ashes place
Ben Stokes has 'no hesitation' England can complete Ashes comeback after third test win
Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series after epic finale
Updated
Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe over Netherlands
England in control but big-hitting Travis Head sets up tantalising Ashes test finale
Rain delays start of day three of third Ashes test with contest finely poised
West Indies call up uncapped Athanaze and McKenzie for first test against India
Moeen Ali says England still have Ashes hope while they have Ben Stokes
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne exits give England hope of staying in Ashes contention
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting PM
Most Read
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Bayern make second Kane bid
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic leading Hurkacz going into tomorrow, Swiatek survives Bencic test
Booed Victoria Azarenka blasts 'unfair' Wimbledon crowd after Svitolina defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |