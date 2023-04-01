Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series

Beaumont smashed a record 208 runs and Filer took four wickets as England lost to Australia last month

England have recalled Tammy Beaumont (32) and Lauren Filer (22) to their one-day international (ODI) squad for the women's Ashes series against Australia, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, after the pair missed out on the three Twenty20 Internationals.

Beaumont smashed a record 208 runs and Filer took four wickets as England lost to Australia by 89 runs in the one-off test last month.

Fast bowler Filer, 22, could make her ODI debut while Beaumont, who has 103 caps in the format, is set to retake her place at the top of the batting order when the three-match series begins on Wednesday in Bristol.

The hosts came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory in the T20 series and need a clean sweep in the ODIs to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.