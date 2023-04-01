England keep Women's Ashes hopes alive in T20 thriller against Australia

England now trail 6-2 in the multi-format series
England beat Australia by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 clash on Wednesday to keep their Women's Ashes hopes alive.

The home side scored 186-9 in their 20 overs at The Oval against world champions Australia, with Danni Wyatt hitting a brilliant 76 from 46 balls.

Captain Alyssa Healy hit 37 and Ellyse Perry smashed 51 not out as the visitors gave England a scare, with Georgia Wareham putting up a brave fight at the death with a flurry of big hits.

Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell agonisingly short on 183-8, despite Perry's two sixes from the last two balls.

"What a game," said England captain Heather Knight. "It was pretty much a packed house and we knew it would be a close one for us to get over the line.

"I am really proud but we've still got more in the tank and areas to get better on."

England now trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, which is decided on points.

The series includes a one-off Test, three T20 matches and three 50-over one-day internationals.

Ashes holders Australia won the Test and the first T20 to establish an iron grip on the series and remain firm favourites to retain their crown.

The third T20 takes place at Lord's on Saturday.

